Top news: Six dead due to dam breach after heavy rain in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district
At least six people were killed and more than 20 missing after heavy rainfall led to a breach in the Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night. Seven downstream villages were facing a flood-like situation after the incident.
The Iranian envoy to India on Tuesday promised that his country would act as a “protector” of India’s energy security even as the country was “under pressure” to not buy Tehran’s oil.
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed the Congress’ petition seeking an order for the state Assembly speaker to decide soon on the disqualification of MLA Alpesh Thakor.
At least six people were killed and more than 20 missing after heavy rainfall led to a breach in the Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night. It also caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages and at least 12 houses adjacent to the dam have been washed away.
Pulwama attack: Four of five terrorists involved killed and one arrested, Centre tells Parliament
The Centre on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that four of the five terrorists involved in February’s Pulwama terror attack were killed, and one of them was arrested. The attack, orchestrated by the Jaish-e-Mohammad group, had killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers on February 14.
The Iranian envoy to India on Tuesday promised that his country would act as a “protector” of India’s energy security even as the country was “under pressure” to not buy Tehran’s oil. “We think India is under pressure, but we believe India is a friend of Iran,” the ambassador, Ali Chegeni, said.
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed the Congress’ petition seeking an order for the state Assembly speaker to decide soon on the disqualification of MLA Alpesh Thakor. A division bench of Justices SR Brahmbhatt and AP Thaker dismissed the plea as it decided to not interfere in a matter pending before Speaker Rajendra Trivedi.
2016 Una flogging case: Gujarat court orders daily hearing from July 29
A sessions court in Gujarat ordered that the trial in 2016 Una Dalit flogging case be done on a daily basis from July 29. The District and Sessions court of Veraval pronounced the order while allowing the application moved by Vashram Sarvaiya, one of the men who was beaten up by cow vigilantes in Gujarat. Sarvaiya had sought speedy trail in the case.
Congress likely to send Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan: Reports
The Congress plans to send former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, NDTV reported on Tuesday. This came after talks between Congress and its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for a Rajya Sabha berth reportedly failed. There are six vacancies in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu for which elections will be held on July 18.
Jaipur: Seven-year-old girl allegedly abducted and raped, security heightened after locals protest
An unidentified man allegedly abducted and raped a seven-year-old girl in Shastri Nagar area of Jaipur, Rajasthan. Security was increased and internet services were suspended in the area after protests by locals gained momentum.