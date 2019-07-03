An Israeli company that used the image of Mahatma Gandhi on liquor bottles to commemorate Israel’s 71st independence Day apologised to Indians and the Government of India on Wednesday for “hurting their sentiments”, PTI reported.

“Malka Beer offers its heartfelt apologies to the people and the Government of India for hurting their sentiments,” said the company’s Brand Manager Gilad Dror. “We highly respect and value Mahatma Gandhi and regret our action of putting his image on our bottles.”

The company stopped manufacturing and supplying the bottles once the Indian embassy in Israel raised the matter, he said. Dror added that the company was trying to withdraw the product from the market.

The executive said the company intended to honour Mahatma Gandhi. Bottles with images of David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir and Menachem Begin, as well as Theodor Herzl, the father of Zionism, have been released to commemorate Israel’s Independence Day.

Rajya Sabha MPs on Wednesday expressed concern about the matter. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh raised the matter during Question Hour, and demanded action against Malka Beer and sought the removal of the bottles.

Upper House Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to look into the matter. “Please take note of the same and try to take appropriate immediate action,” he said.