The big news: Rahul Gandhi quits as Congress president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A man was allegedly lynched in Tripura on suspicion of cattle theft, and at least 11 people were killed in a road accident in Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi says he is no longer Congress president, urges party to ‘radically transform itself’: Congressmen praised his efforts to strengthen party.
- In Tripura, mob allegedly lynches 36-year-old man on suspicion of cattle theft, says report: The incident occurred late on Tuesday night in Noarampara, 147 km from Agartala. Budhi Kumar Tripura succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.
- At least 11 killed and 20 injured in road accident in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka: The accident occurred in Murugamalla near Chintamani town. The injured are undergoing treatment in a local hospital.
- Nine Bangladeshi activists sentenced to death for attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 1994: The court gave life sentences to 25 other accused while 13 others received a 10-year prison term.
- Centre says proposal to rename West Bengal not yet approved; Mamata Banerjee writes to Narendra Modi: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that changing the name of a state requires constitutional amendment.
- Karnataka Police take custody of activist Varavara Rao in 2005 Maoist attack case: Rao was taken from the Yerwada jail in Pune, where he is lodged in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.
- Industrialist Basant Kumar Birla dies at 98: Birla, who was the chairman of Century Textiles and Industries, had been active in the industry since he was 15.
- Iran will exceed uranium enrichment limit on July 7, says President Hassan Rouhani: He said the enrichment level would be more than the 3.67% agreed in the 2015 nuclear deal with European powers and the United States.
- Vijay Mallya claims he is victim of a witch-hunt based on a ‘false case’: The liquor baron’s comments came hours after the United Kingdom’s High Court allowed him to appeal against his extradition order.
- Israeli company apologises for putting Mahatma Gandhi’s image on beer bottles: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to look into the matter and take action.