A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi says he is no longer Congress president, urges party to ‘radically transform itself’: Congressmen praised his efforts to strengthen party. In Tripura, mob allegedly lynches 36-year-old man on suspicion of cattle theft, says report: The incident occurred late on Tuesday night in Noarampara, 147 km from Agartala. Budhi Kumar Tripura succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. At least 11 killed and 20 injured in road accident in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka: The accident occurred in Murugamalla near Chintamani town. The injured are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. Nine Bangladeshi activists sentenced to death for attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 1994: The court gave life sentences to 25 other accused while 13 others received a 10-year prison term. Centre says proposal to rename West Bengal not yet approved; Mamata Banerjee writes to Narendra Modi: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that changing the name of a state requires constitutional amendment. Karnataka Police take custody of activist Varavara Rao in 2005 Maoist attack case: Rao was taken from the Yerwada jail in Pune, where he is lodged in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. Industrialist Basant Kumar Birla dies at 98: Birla, who was the chairman of Century Textiles and Industries, had been active in the industry since he was 15. Iran will exceed uranium enrichment limit on July 7, says President Hassan Rouhani: He said the enrichment level would be more than the 3.67% agreed in the 2015 nuclear deal with European powers and the United States. Vijay Mallya claims he is victim of a witch-hunt based on a ‘false case’: The liquor baron’s comments came hours after the United Kingdom’s High Court allowed him to appeal against his extradition order. Israeli company apologises for putting Mahatma Gandhi’s image on beer bottles: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to look into the matter and take action.