Hafiz Saeed among Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders booked in Pakistan in terror financing cases: Last month, the Financial Action Task Force had warned Pakistan that it could be blacklisted for not doing enough to curb terror financing. Rahul Gandhi says he is no longer Congress president, urges party to ‘radically transform itself’: Congressmen praised his efforts to strengthen party. Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament today by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian: The Economic Survey summarises the performance of major development programmes and policy initiatives, and contains a forecast of the economy’s prospects. In Tripura, mob allegedly lynches 36-year-old man on suspicion of cattle theft, says report: The incident occurred late on Tuesday night in Noarampara, 147 km from Agartala. Budhi Kumar Tripura succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. Facebook says glitches on WhatsApp, Instagram have been resolved: The social media giant apologised for the inconvenience. Centre says proposal to rename West Bengal not yet approved; Mamata Banerjee writes to Narendra Modi: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that changing the name of a state requires constitutional amendment.

Karnataka Police take custody of activist Varavara Rao in 2005 Maoist attack case: Rao was taken from the Yerwada jail in Pune, where he is lodged in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. Industrialist Basant Kumar Birla dies at 98: Birla, who was the chairman of Century Textiles and Industries, had been active in the industry since he was 15. Iran will exceed uranium enrichment limit on July 7, says President Hassan Rouhani: He said the enrichment level would be more than the 3.67% agreed in the 2015 nuclear deal with European powers and the United States. Vijay Mallya claims he is victim of a witch-hunt based on a ‘false case’: The liquor baron’s comments came hours after the United Kingdom’s High Court allowed him to appeal against his extradition order.