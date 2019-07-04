The big news: Pakistan files terror funding case against Hafiz Saeed, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said he was no longer the Congress president, and the Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament today.
- Hafiz Saeed among Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders booked in Pakistan in terror financing cases: Last month, the Financial Action Task Force had warned Pakistan that it could be blacklisted for not doing enough to curb terror financing.
- Rahul Gandhi says he is no longer Congress president, urges party to ‘radically transform itself’: Congressmen praised his efforts to strengthen party.
- Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament today by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian: The Economic Survey summarises the performance of major development programmes and policy initiatives, and contains a forecast of the economy’s prospects.
- In Tripura, mob allegedly lynches 36-year-old man on suspicion of cattle theft, says report: The incident occurred late on Tuesday night in Noarampara, 147 km from Agartala. Budhi Kumar Tripura succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.
- Facebook says glitches on WhatsApp, Instagram have been resolved: The social media giant apologised for the inconvenience.
- Centre says proposal to rename West Bengal not yet approved; Mamata Banerjee writes to Narendra Modi: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that changing the name of a state requires constitutional amendment.
- Karnataka Police take custody of activist Varavara Rao in 2005 Maoist attack case: Rao was taken from the Yerwada jail in Pune, where he is lodged in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.
- Industrialist Basant Kumar Birla dies at 98: Birla, who was the chairman of Century Textiles and Industries, had been active in the industry since he was 15.
- Iran will exceed uranium enrichment limit on July 7, says President Hassan Rouhani: He said the enrichment level would be more than the 3.67% agreed in the 2015 nuclear deal with European powers and the United States.
- Vijay Mallya claims he is victim of a witch-hunt based on a ‘false case’: The liquor baron’s comments came hours after the United Kingdom’s High Court allowed him to appeal against his extradition order.