A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Economic Survey says India needs 8% annual growth to become $5-trillion economy by 2024: The survey has also recommended special privileges for top taxpayers. Meanwhile, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the survey showed the government was pessimistic about the Indian economy.   
  2. India says Pakistan’s action against Hafiz Saeed a ‘cosmetic step’, shows its double standards: The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said Islamabad was trying to hoodwink the international community. 
  3. Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, his two supporters arrested for pouring mud on civic engineer: Nitesh Rane, who is the son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, was seen having an argument with the engineer in a video clip.   
  4. Chief economic advisor counters predecessor on GDP, says it’s difficult to create a false narrative: KV Subramanian claimed that there are many economic indicators that contradict the claims of critics about the credibility of official data.   
  5. AAP leader Raghav Chadha moves High Court against BJP candidate’s election from South Delhi: In his plea, Chadha alleged that Ramesh Bidhuri concealed a criminal case and falsified information in his affidavit.   
  6. Lok Sabha passes Aadhaar Amendment Bill: MP Asaduddin Owaisi said it will not stand in a court of law while other Opposition parties demanded a data protection law.   
  7. After 40 migrants killed in airstrikes in Libya, international bodies call for independent inquiry: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called the attack horrendous, while a UN envoy said the attack could constitute a war crime.    
  8. Supreme Court stays execution of seven convicts in Rohtak gangrape case, agrees to hear their pleas: The convicts raped a Nepali woman, killed her, mutilated her body and dumped it in a field in Gaddi Kheri village in Rohtak on February 4, 2015.
  9. Election to Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu to be held on August 5, results on August 9: Polls were rescinded in April following allegations of money being used to influence voters.   
  10. Former RBI chief Urjit Patel says government, central bank didn’t manage economy well before 2014: Patel said the banks failed to maintain balanced credit lending growth and applied very little risk analysis and management in sifting good assets from bad.   