Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman begins speech, says voters put nation first in polls
This is the first Union Budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman began her first Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on Friday. This is the first Union Budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.
The Budget comes a day after the Centre tabled the annual Economic Survey in the Parliament. The report said India’s economic growth is likely to accelerate slightly to 7% in the financial year 2019-’20, from 6.8% in the previous year.
Live updates
11.10 am: “The goal of $5-trillion economy is eminently achievable with citizens’ purusharth [human goals] and the leadership present in the House,” Sitharaman says.
11.09 am: “We need to invest infrastructure in digital economy and jobs in smaller firms,” Sitharaman says.
11.08 am: In terms of purchasing power parity, India is the third largest economy already, the minister says.
11.06 am: Sitharaman says that the Modi government provided “rejuvenated Centre-state federalism” in its first five years.
11.05 am: “The people of India have validated their two goals for our country’s future: national security and economic growth,” Sitharaman says.
11.03 am: Through their “unambiguous and firm mandate”, voters have “reaffirmed putting the nation first”, Sitharaman says.
11 am: Proceedings in Parliament begin. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her speech shortly.
10.53 am: The Cabinet approves the Union Budget, ANI reports.
10.34 am: The Union Cabinet is meeting before the Budget is presented.
10.32 am: Copies of the Budget documents have been brought to the Parliament, reports ANI.
10.05 am: Sitharaman reaches Parliament for the Budget presentation.
9.52 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Ramnath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget, reports ANI.
9.50 am: The Sensex is up by 119.15 points at 40,027.21.
9.46 am: Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian says the Budget documents have been kept in a red cloth this time instead of the customary briefcase. “It is in Indian tradition,” he says, according to ANI. “It symbolises our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi khata’ [ledger].”
9.30 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary SC Garg, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian and other officials are at the Finance Ministry, reports ANI.
9.20 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Finance Ministry at North Block, reports DD News.
