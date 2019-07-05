Top news: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her first Union Budget shortly
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Union Budget of the new government on Friday. The government had released the Economic Survey for 2018-’19 on Thursday.
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said any decision taken by the party regarding his son’s assault of a municipal corporation officer in Indore will be accepted.
Mumbai airport operations likely to return to normal as SpiceJet plane pulled off runway
A SpiceJet aircraft that was stuck on Mumbai airport’s main runway was pulled from its spot on Thursday night after three days. SpiceJet and city airport officials expect the 737-800 aircraft to be towed to the hangar on Friday.
Preview: 2019 Budget likely to focus on increasing spending, addressing unemployment
Mob lynching: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of contempt plea against states
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant an urgent hearing of a contempt plea against states that have not complied with the top court’s 2018 judgement laying down guidelines to prevent mob lynching. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said the plea will come up for hearing in the regular course.
Tamil Nadu: Inter-caste couple murdered in Thoothukudi district, police suspect hate crime
A man and his pregnant wife were killed in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu on July 3 in a suspected case of caste killing. Police have arrested the woman’s father in connection with the incident.
PM Modi is ‘supreme leader’, party’s decision on son will be accepted: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said any decision taken by the party regarding his son’s assault of a municipal corporation officer in Indore will be accepted. The party’s disciplinary committee on Thursday issued a showcause notice to Madhya Pradesh MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat on June 26.
Jet Airways crisis: Ministry of Corporate Affairs orders probe into debt-ridden airline, says report
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday ordered the Serious Fraud Investigation Office to conduct an inquiry into debt-ridden Jet Airways, Mint reported. The ministry said that seven firms belonging to Jet Airways group of companies need to be investigated, and that the report should be submitted within six weeks.