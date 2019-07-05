A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, said the state police.

The police identified the suspected militant as Sameer Seh of Shopian, and claimed he was affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Seh was also involved in several terror-crime cases related to civilian killings and attacks on security establishments, the police added.

An unidentified police official told PTI that security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Batpore-Narwani area of Imam Sahib in Shopian on Friday morning after being tipped off about the presence of militants in the area.

The suspected militant allegedly opened fire on the police personnel, forcing them to retaliate. In the ensuing encounter, Seh was killed. The police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.