Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for his silence about the suicide of one of his party workers, the Hindustan Times reported.

The former chief minister visited Rudramambapuram village in Prakasam district to console the family of the worker, who killed herself after allegedly being stripped and assaulted during a fight between YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party workers. Naidu garlanded the woman’s portrait and spent some time with her husband and children. “The party will stand by the family and extend all support to the orphaned children,” he said.

“It was unfortunate that the YSRC workers had brutally assaulted a woman, stripped her on the streets and filmed her in their mobile phones,” Naidu alleged. “The chief minister doesn’t utter a word while the home minister [M Sucharita], who is a woman, does not care. It appears the government wants to convert the entire state into faction-ridden Pulivendula, the home constituency of the chief minister.”

Naidu said the government would be responsible if anyting happened to him on account of his decreased security cover. “It cannot control the situation that may go out of hand,” he warned.

Naidu is planning to visit Anantapur, Guntur and other districts to meet the families of party workers who have reportedly died in clashes with YSRCP cadre. The Telugu Desam Party has also launched a helpline – 7306299999 – to help party workers and supporters across the state if they are attacked by YSRCP workers.

“The party will take such issues with the police first and if no action is taken, it will launch a legal battle,” Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh said in Guntur. He also announced that a legal cell had been created to help those attacked by the ruling party’s workers.

Home Minister M Sucharitha, meanwhile, accused the Telugu Desam Party of politicising property disputes between two groups. Minister for Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana accused Naidu’s party workers of attacking YSR Congress Party cadre.

The YSR Congress Party won 151 of the 175 Assembly seats in the state in May while the Telugu Desam Party lost power, managing to secure only 23 seats.