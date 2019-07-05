A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Budget 2019 ‘will boost India’s development in 21st century’, says Narendra Modi: The government also defended its fiscal deficit target of 3.3%. However, the Congress termed the Budget ‘utterly lacklustre’.
  2. Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala quit as MLAs after cross voting in Rajya Sabha bye-polls: The Congress legislators accused the Opposition party of insulting them. Thakor had quit all posts in the party on April 10. 
  3. SC upholds conviction of 12 accused in Haren Pandya murder case, turns down NGO’s plea for fresh inquiry: The top court was hearing appeals filed by the CBI and the Gujarat government challenging the Gujarat High Court’s order acquitting the accused.
  4. Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan granted parole for 30 days: The Madras High Court gave her furlough so that she can make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding in London.    
  5. SC asks Centre and UIDAI to respond to plea challenging validity of Aadhaar ordinance: Petitioners SG Vombatkere and Bezwada Wilson have alleged that the Ordinance violates the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed in the Constitution.   
  6. Mumbai airport’s main runway becomes operational after stranded plane is pulled out: A SpiceJet aircraft got stuck on the runway on Monday while attempting to land amid heavy rainfall. It was towed away on Thursday night.   
  7. Sensex and Nifty close 1% lower as Union Budget fails to cheer investors: The shares of cigarette manufacturers declined as the Centre announced its plan to impose a nominal excise duty on tobacco products.   
  8. Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, who poured mud on a civic engineer, sent to police custody till July 9: Seventeen of the Maharashtra legislator’s supporters were also remanded to police custody by a court.   
  9. Monsoon has set in over national capital, says Met department: The monsoon also advanced into other parts of North India, added the weather department.    
  10. Tamil Nadu government opposes privatisation of Salem steel plant, CM assures Opposition: Edappadi Palaniswami said all MPs from Tamil Nadu can meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the matter.   