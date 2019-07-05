The big news: Narendra Modi says Budget will propel India’s development, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala quit as Gujarat Congress MLAs, and the SC upheld the conviction of 12 people in Haren Pandya murder case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Budget 2019 ‘will boost India’s development in 21st century’, says Narendra Modi: The government also defended its fiscal deficit target of 3.3%. However, the Congress termed the Budget ‘utterly lacklustre’.
- Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala quit as MLAs after cross voting in Rajya Sabha bye-polls: The Congress legislators accused the Opposition party of insulting them. Thakor had quit all posts in the party on April 10.
- SC upholds conviction of 12 accused in Haren Pandya murder case, turns down NGO’s plea for fresh inquiry: The top court was hearing appeals filed by the CBI and the Gujarat government challenging the Gujarat High Court’s order acquitting the accused.
- Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan granted parole for 30 days: The Madras High Court gave her furlough so that she can make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding in London.
- SC asks Centre and UIDAI to respond to plea challenging validity of Aadhaar ordinance: Petitioners SG Vombatkere and Bezwada Wilson have alleged that the Ordinance violates the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed in the Constitution.
- Mumbai airport’s main runway becomes operational after stranded plane is pulled out: A SpiceJet aircraft got stuck on the runway on Monday while attempting to land amid heavy rainfall. It was towed away on Thursday night.
- Sensex and Nifty close 1% lower as Union Budget fails to cheer investors: The shares of cigarette manufacturers declined as the Centre announced its plan to impose a nominal excise duty on tobacco products.
- Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, who poured mud on a civic engineer, sent to police custody till July 9: Seventeen of the Maharashtra legislator’s supporters were also remanded to police custody by a court.
- Monsoon has set in over national capital, says Met department: The monsoon also advanced into other parts of North India, added the weather department.
- Tamil Nadu government opposes privatisation of Salem steel plant, CM assures Opposition: Edappadi Palaniswami said all MPs from Tamil Nadu can meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the matter.