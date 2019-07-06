The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation, asking for a special investigation team to be constituted to look into the attack on a temple in the Capital’s Chawri Bazar area on June 30, Bar and Bench reported. The court dismissed the plea, saying it was a premature request as three first information reports had been registered and the investigation was ongoing.

“[It is the petitioner’s expectation that) overnight the culprits be arrested and action be taken,” the court said. “The expectations are too high...Criminal law is set in motion...we see no reason to appoint an SIT.” The bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also noted that there was a growing trend to file petitions after reading the news.

The petition, submitted by advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, had asked for a special investigation team to be constituted in order to investigate an alleged conspiracy behind the temple attack on June 30. “There seems to be a deeply rooted conspiracy in the aforesaid heinous act of attack on Hindu temple in order to flare up the communal disharmony in the area, which is required to be immediately investigated through a special investigation team, duly monitored by this Hon’ble Court,” the plea claimed. Shrivastava also sought formulation of suitable guidelines in order to avoid such incidents on other places of worship.

The court pointed out that action had already been taken against those involved in the incident, noting the submissions from the Centre and the police. The Delhi High Court recorded that seven suspects have been arrested after CCTV footage was examined. Six minors had been put into observation homes, PTI reported.

The tension began on the night of June 30 when 20-year-old businessman Aas Mohammad was parking his bike outside a building, which a resident named Sanjeev Gupta had objected to. Gupta owns a food cart at the spot. A mob allegedly vandalised a temple following the altercation.