Eleven MLAs of the ruling coalition in Karnataka on Saturday submitted their resignations to the office of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, PTI reported. If the resignations of the eight Congress MLAs and three Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs are accepted, the coalition would be left with the support of 107 members – just enough to maintain a majority.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar told reporters that he had asked his office to take the resignations for the time being. “Tomorrow the office will be closed...Monday I have prior engagement, so on Tuesday I will go to office and take further action, in accordance with rules,” he told reporters.

The eight Congress legislators who were seen at the Speaker’s office were Ramesh Jarkiholi, Pratap Gowda Patil, Shivram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, BC Patil, Byrathi Basavaraj, ST Somashekar and Ramalinga Reddy, PTI reported. The JD(S) MLAs were AH Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and Gopalaiah. They also went to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Karnataka elects members for 224 Assembly seats. Congress MLA Anand Singh resigned on July 1. If the Speaker accepts 11 more resignations, the strength will come down to 212 and the majority mark to 107. The Congress will be reduced to 70 MLAs and the JD(S) to 34. With the support of one Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and two independent members, the ruling coalition would then have just two members more than the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Despite being the single-largest party with 105 members, the BJP had been unable to form the government in May 2018 after the Congress and the JD(S) stitched a post-poll alliance.

Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had also submitted his resignation earlier this week, but it was not accepted as he reportedly sent it by fax. He is one of the 11 MLAs who submitted their resignations at the Speaker’s office on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and minister DK Shivakumar will hold an emergency meeting later in the day, according to ANI. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is abroad and will reportedly return on Sunday. Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao is also abroad.

In the past year, leaders from both the Congress and JD(S) have expressed their dissatisfaction at the way the coalition has functioned.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader DV Sadananda Gowda told ANI that if the governor invites the party to form government, they are ready to do so as the single-largest party and BS Yeddyurappa will be the chief minister.

On the resignations, Gowda said: “They thought it’s high time to come out of that party and resigned as they felt that continuing as MLAs was not good in the larger interest of their constituency and state.”

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar: I was supposed to pick up my daughter that is why I went home, I have told my office to take resignations and give acknowledgement. that 11 members resigned .Tomorrow is leave so I will see them on Monday.

