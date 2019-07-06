A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday convicted seven persons, including former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dinu Bogha Solanki, for the murder of Right to Information activist Amit Jethva in 2010, PTI reported. Special CBI judge KM Dave will pronounce the quantum of punishment on July 11.

Jethva was shot dead outside the Gujarat High Court after he had filed a petition alleging illegal mining of limestone in the Gir forest. Solanki was the MP from Junagadh at the time.

The court held the seven convicts guilty on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. Solanki’s cousin Shiva Solanki, Shailesh Pandya, Bahadursinh Vadher, Panchan Desai, Sanjay Chauhan and Udaji Thakore were the other convicts.

In August last year, the judge KM Dave had sought “round-the-clock” police protection for himself and his family during the hearings of the case and cited its “sensitivity” as the reason for seeking security cover.

The investigation was given to the central probe agency by the Gujarat High Court in June 2017 after Solanki got a clean chit in police investigation. The High Court made the decision after Jethva’s father Bhikhabhai sought retrial and investigation, claiming that 105 of the 195 witnesses had turned hostile due to pressure and intimidation by the accused. The High Court called the investigation a “miscarriage of justice”.

In May 2016, charges of murder and criminal conspiracy were framed against the seven accused.