The big news: Karnataka coalition government in crisis as MLAs resign, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The accused in the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in Jaipur was arrested, and Brazilian singer composer João Gilberto died at 88.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 11 MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling coalition quit, BJP denies hand but says ready to form government: If their resignations are accepted, the majority mark will come down to 107 – and the ruling coalition will have the support of just that many MLAs. The Congressaccused the BJP of trying to buy MLAs.
- Man with history of sexual crimes arrested for alleged rape of minor girl in Jaipur: The police said Sikandar was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an 11-year-old boy in 2004.
- Brazilian singer, composer João Gilberto dies at 88: Gilberto was a pioneer of the musical genre bossa nova which gained popularity in the 1960s.
- Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case filed for jibe at ‘Modi’ surname: The case was filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.
- Massive earthquake hits southern California for second time in two days: The 7.1-magnitude tremor occurred around 18 km northeast of Ridgecrest, which was the location of Thursday’s quake.
- Amartya Sen says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ isn’t associated with Bengali culture, is ‘used to beat people up’: The economist also said that celebrating Ram Navami had become popular now, something he had not ‘heard of being observed earlier’.
- Petrol, diesel prices increased after Budget proposes raising excise duty and road cess: Petrol rates have now been increased by Rs 2.45 per litre while the cost of diesel is up by Rs 2.36 per litre.
- Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and six others convicted in RTI activist’s murder: The quantum of punishment will be announced on July 11.
- AIADMK names candidates for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha polls and Vellore Lok Sabha seat: The Rajya Sabha polls, if required, will be held on July 18 and elections to the Vellore constituency will be held on August 5.
- Jaipur named World Heritage Site by UNESCO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jaipur an elegant and energetic city.