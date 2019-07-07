Popular folk singer and dancer from Haryana Sapna Choudhary on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during a membership drive programme in Delhi, ANI reported. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP General Secretary Ram Lal were among the top party leaders who welcomed Choudhary.

In March, Choudhary had hit the headlines for supposedly joining the Congress. There were also rumours that the Congress would field Choudhary against actor-turned-politician Hema Malini in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, Choudhary had clarified two days later that she was not joining the Congress. Addressing a press conference, Choudhary had said that her photo with Priyanka Gandhi, which triggered the rumours on social media, was an old one. Later, she campaigned for BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, reported The Indian Express.

Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's membership drive program in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/G9jmj0tOrt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

Choudhary, who shot to nationwide fame after participating in the reality television show Bigg Boss in 2017, has become a well-recognised name since then. In the wake of harassment on social media, Choudhary allegedly attempted suicide in September 2016 after she was accused of hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community during one of her performances in a Gurugram village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the BJP’s membership drive from Varanasi on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a similar initiative by enrolling a tribal family in Telangana.