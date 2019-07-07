A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy set to hold meeting with JD(S) legislators amid political crisis: The Congress, meanwhile, ordered its MLAs to attend a legislature party meeting on July 9. Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora resigns from his post: Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia also quit on Sunday, accepting responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Punjab National Bank reports Rs 3,805 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel: The lender said the company had misappropriated bank funds and manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium of banks. Two FIRs filed against Subramanian Swamy for allegedly saying Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine: The first FIR against the BJP leader was filed in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, and the second in Chhattisgarh after Congress leaders lodged complaints. DMK lashes out at state government over Hindi stickers on new buses in Tamil Nadu: DMK MP Kanimozhi accused the ruling AIADMK of trying to prove that it was no less than the BJP-ruled Centre ‘in imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu’. BCCI files complaint with ICC after ‘Free Kashmir’ banners appear during India-Sri Lanka match: Two planes carrying banners that read ‘Justice for Kashmir’ and ‘India stop genocide and free Kashmir’ were flown over the Headingley stadium on Saturday. Prasar Bharati has stepped up efforts to increase its global presence, says report: The public broadcaster is looking to air international programmes on Doordarshan India and its digital app, and make itself available in more countries. Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei’s wife sues agency for ‘failing to assist her family’: Grace Meng accused Interpol of ‘breaching its obligations owed to her family” and of being ‘complicit in the internationally wrongful acts’ of China. Madhya Pradesh DGP blames ‘increasing independence of women’ for rise in fake abduction cases: VK Singh said girls’ ‘interaction with boys’ was a reality, and claimed that ‘they leave their homes in such situations, and then a kidnapping case is filed’. NGO official in Pakistan remanded in counter-terrorism force’s custody for allegedly funding al-Qaeda: The Counter Terrorism Department was given the custody of Ali Nawaz, an office-bearer of Human Concern International, for three days.