The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by P Rajagopal, the owner of Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain, who had sought more time to surrender to serve a life sentence in a murder case, Live Law reported. Rajagopal had cited ill health to seek more time to surrender before a court.

The top court questioned the legitimacy of his request after he failed to report any medical concerns during earlier hearings, NDTV reported. Rajagopal had moved the Supreme Court on Monday, after he failed to surrender in a court on Sunday. He was admitted to a hospital on Thursday.

Rajagopal was first sentenced to 10 years in jail by a trial court in 2004. The Madras High Court in 2009 sentenced Rajagopal and five others for the murder of Prince Santhakumar in 2001. Santhakumar was the husband of the daughter of a Saravana Bhavan employee, who Rajagopal wanted to marry. Five others were sentenced to three and two years of imprisonment.

In March, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Madras High Court and gave the 11 convicts time till July 7 to surrender before a trial court. Nine of them surrendered before a sessions court on the Madras High Court premises in Chennai on Monday, following which they were sent to the Central Prison.