Karnataka crisis: Congress’ DK Shivakumar denied entry to Mumbai hotel where rebel MLAs are staying
Ten rebel MLAs had written to the Mumbai police chief claiming a ‘threat’ during Shivakumar’s visit.
The political upheaval in Karnataka continued on Wednesday as Congress leader and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrived in Mumbai, where rebel legislators of both parties are staying after having submitted their resignations.
The Mumbai Police, however, escorted Shivakumar away from the gates of the hotel where the MLAs are staying. The minister had told media that he had booked a room at the hotel, but Mumbai Police had said that he will not be allowed into the hotel.
Ten rebels MLAs had written to the Mumbai Police chief on Tuesday, claiming a threat to their lives during Shivakumar’s visit. The legislators said in the letter that they did not want to meet Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy or Shivakumar and requested police not to allow them to enter the hotel where they are staying.
Live updates
9.56 am: Karnataka Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda accuses Modi government of trying to destabilise the government. He claims the Congress-JD(S) MLAs are being held captive at the hotel, reports News9.
9.51 am: Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in Mumbai, says it is wrong not to allow him to enter the hotel where the rebel MLAs are staying, reports News9. “BJP says they are not involved in this political crisis, then why are they using police force against me?”
9.10 am: Police in Mumbai escort Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar away from the gates of Hotel Renaissance where 10 rebels MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are staying, reports ANI.
9 am: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa says the party members will stage a sit-in protest in front of the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, reports ANI. “We will meet the speaker and the governor.”
8.45 am: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar arrives at Hotel Renaissance where the rebel MLAs are staying, reports ANI. “I’ve booked a room here,” he says. “My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we have to hold negotiations. We can’t go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other.”
8.37 am: Supporters of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Narayan Gowda, who is staying at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai, raise slogans against Congress DK Shivakumar who is expected to visit the hotel, reports ANI.
8.30 am: Mumbai Police says Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel where the 10 rebel MLAs are staying, reports ANI.
8.20 am: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai, reports ANI. Shivakumar says they have come “meet our friends”. He says: “We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them.”