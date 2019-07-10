Top news: Congress leader not allowed into hotel where rebel Karnataka MLAs are staying
Political chaos continued in Karnataka on Wednesday as the Mumbai police refused to allow Congress leader DK Shivakumar to enter into the hotel where the rebel MLAs are staying. The Karnataka minister told the police that he had booked a room in the hotel but the police refused to let him go inside. Ten of the dissident MLAs had asked for police protection on Tuesday.
A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death in Gujarat on Monday night after he had gone to bring his pregnant wife back home. The woman’s relatives attacked the man while he was waiting outside the residence.
Journalists’ group warns Kangana Ranaut of media boycott after argument at promotional event
The Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India on Tuesday said it would boycott actor Kangana Ranaut after her argument with a reporter at a promotional event for her upcoming film Judgmentall Hai Kya on Sunday. The guild wrote to the film’s producer Ekta Kapoor, and demanded that she condemn Ranaut’s behaviour.
Dutee Chand wins 100m gold medal at World University Games
Dutee Chand on Tuesday created history by become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy. India’s star sprinter Chand won the gold in women’s 100m with a timing of 11.32 seconds.
Gujarat: Dalit man beaten to death by upper-caste in-laws when he goes to bring wife home
A Dalit man was allegedly hacked to death by his upper-caste wife’s relatives in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Monday night. Eight men, including his father-in-law, have been booked for murder and are on the run.
Gujarat: Eight Congress candidates withdraw nominations for Junagadh civic polls, party blames BJP
Eight Congress candidates withdrew their nomination papers for the Junagadh Municipal Corporation polls in Gujarat on Tuesday, allowing three Bharatiya Janata Party candidates to be elected unopposed.
Assam rains: Eight districts with 63,000 people flooded, more showers expected
Heavy rain continued in parts of Assam on Tuesday, causing further flooding in many areas. Around 63,000 people in eight districts have been affected by the floods.
Karnataka crisis: 10 rebel MLAs in Mumbai write to police claiming ‘threat’ during CM’s visit
Ten rebel MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) wrote to the Mumbai Police commissioner on Tuesday claiming a threat to the lives during the visit of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader DK Shivakumar. The legislators said in the letter that they do not want to meet Kumaraswamy or Shivakumar and requested police not to allow them to enter the hotel where they are staying.
Nirmala Sitharaman denies journalists have been banned from entering finance ministry
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office on Tuesday refuted allegations that journalists were refused entry into her ministry’s offices housed in the North Block. This came after multiple reports said that Sitharaman had restricted the entry of media persons.
Karnataka crisis: BJP MLAs to protest outside Assembly on Wednesday to demand CM’s resignation
Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs in Karnataka will protest outside the state legislature on Wednesday morning to demand the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy because of the ongoing political crisis in the state.