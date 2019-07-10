The Rajya Sabha was briefly adjourned on Wednesday as Congress members caused a commotion over the political crisis in Karnataka, PTI reported. This is the second day in a row that Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the matter.

Congress leader Anand Sharma and party members sought permission to speak in the Upper House on the developments in Karnataka, where the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government is under threat of collapse, The Indian Express reported. The chairperson tried to continue the proceedings but later adjourned the house till 12 pm.

Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Tiruchi Siva, Samajwadi Party’s Ravi Prakash Verma, Communist Party of India leader D Raja and Communist Party of India (Marxist) TK Rangarajan gave adjournment notices in the Rajya to discuss the matter of “defections being engineered to dislodge elected governments”, ANI reported.

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to discuss the Union Budget on Wednesday, according to PTI. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be discussed in the Lok Sabha.