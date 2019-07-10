The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday attached the Srinagar residence of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, ANI reported.

The investigating agency instructed the parties concerned not to transfer, sell, or deal with the property in any way without permission, according to Greater Kashmir. “NIA has a reason to believe that property specified in the schedule noted here under represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used for furtherance of terrorist activities of a proscribed terrorist organization ‘Dukhtaran-E-Millat’,” read the order issued by Chief Investigating Officer Vikas Katheria. He acquired the approval to seize the property from the state’s director general of police, IANS reported.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency claimed that separatist leaders in the state had received foreign funds and used them to amass property and to pay for education of family members.

On June 14, a Delhi court sent Andrabi, Shabir Shah, and Masarat Alam Bhat, who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case on June 4, to judicial custody till July 12. Andrabi has been in jail for allegedly waging a war against the country and delivering hate speeches in Jammu and Kashmir.