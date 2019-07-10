United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Wednesday said that the country’s ambassador to United States Kim Darroch has resigned. This came days after a series of leaked diplomatic cables revealed that Darroch had described the Donald Trump administration as “inept and clumsy”. On Monday, Trump had said that the White House will no longer deal with Darroch, and called him “stupid” and “wacky”.

“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador,” Kim Darroch said in his resignation letter. “I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”

The resignation letter was accepted by Simon McDonald, the most senior official at the Foreign Office in United Kingdom. McDonald said that he accepted the resignation with “deep personal regret” and praised Darroch for behaving throughout the controversy “as you have always behaved over a long and distinguished career, with dignity, professionalism and class”.

“The prime minister, foreign secretary and whole of the public service have stood with you: you were the target of a malicious leak; you were simply doing your job,” McDonald added. “I understand your wish to relieve the pressure on your family and your colleagues at the embassy; I admire the fact that you think more of others than yourself. You demonstrate the essence of the values of British public service.”

.@KimDarroch: “We have been lucky to have you as a friend and colleague. You are the best of us.” This morning it was my reluctant duty to accept Sir Kim’s resignation https://t.co/bNqGMqoCzR — Sir Simon McDonald (@SMcDonaldFCO) July 10, 2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament that ministers had expressed their backing for Darroch, reported Reuters. “I have told him it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position as ambassador to Washington,” she said. “The whole cabinet rightly gave its full support to Sir Kim on Tuesday.”

The leaked cables

In the cables leaked to British newspaper Daily Mail, Darroch had cautioned the United Kingdom government that “Trump’s career could end in disgrace”. He also described disputes within the administration as “knife fights” in the communications that occurred between 2017 and 2019. “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” The Guardian quoted the leaked memos as saying.

Days after the cables were leaked, Trump severely criticised May. “I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit,” Trump had tweeted. “What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him.”

Downing Street, however, has extended its “full support” to the United Kingdom ambassador despite Trump’s remarks about not working with him.

Officials in the two countries have been in touch ever since the cables were leaked.

British authorities have called the leak of diplomatic cables unfortunate, and said that the two countries still share a “special and enduring” relationship. The spokesperson also said that ambassadors were required to provide honest assessments of the politics in their respective countries.

The UK government is investigating who leaked the memos and has so far resisted demands that the police be involved.