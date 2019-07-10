A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Despite Jadeja heroics, New Zealand beat India to reach second straight World Cup final: Chasing 240, India suffered a dramatic top-order collapse to be dismissed for 221 in the semi-final.   
  2. SC to hear plea of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs against Speaker on Thursday: Meanwhile, two more legislators resigned on Wednesday evening, and the BJP asked the governor to urge the speaker to act swiftly. 
  3. Ten Goa Congress MLAs resign, chief minister says they have joined BJP: With the resignations and their subsequent entry into the BJP, the saffron party will not need the help of its allies to sustain the government.
  4. CBI DIG Tarun Gauba prematurely repatriated to his state cadre in Uttar Pradesh: Gauba had been supervising the corruption investigation against former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.   
  5. ‘Feels like coming home’, says Rahul Gandhi on first visit to Amethi after Lok Sabha poll defeat: He attributed his loss to local leaders staying away from the people, and assured that he will not abandon the constituency.   
  6. ‘Every number quoted in Budget is authentic,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: The finance minister said the difference in the growth rate was because a lower GDP base was taken for calculation in the Interim Budget presented in February.  
  7. Father of eight-year-old girl in Kathua case moves High Court seeking enhanced punishment for convicts: He also challenged the acquittal of one accused, Vishal Jangotra, in the case.   
  8. Pro-Khalistan group banned by Union Cabinet for alleged anti-national activities, say reports: Sikhs for Justice has been pushing for a referendum in 2020 on the creation of a separate Sikh homeland.   
  9. Union Cabinet amends POCSO Act to include death penalty for sexual assault on minors: The amendments also provide for fines and imprisonment for those indulging in child pornography.   
  10. Kim Darroch resigns as UK’s ambassador to US after row over leaked diplomatic cables: This came days after a series of leaked diplomatic cables revealed that Darroch had described the Donald Trump administration as ‘inept and clumsy’.   