The big news: India exit World Cup after losing to New Zealand in semifinal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will hear the pleas of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs tomorrow, and 10 Goa Congress legislators resigned and joined the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Despite Jadeja heroics, New Zealand beat India to reach second straight World Cup final: Chasing 240, India suffered a dramatic top-order collapse to be dismissed for 221 in the semi-final.
- SC to hear plea of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs against Speaker on Thursday: Meanwhile, two more legislators resigned on Wednesday evening, and the BJP asked the governor to urge the speaker to act swiftly.
- Ten Goa Congress MLAs resign, chief minister says they have joined BJP: With the resignations and their subsequent entry into the BJP, the saffron party will not need the help of its allies to sustain the government.
- CBI DIG Tarun Gauba prematurely repatriated to his state cadre in Uttar Pradesh: Gauba had been supervising the corruption investigation against former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
- ‘Feels like coming home’, says Rahul Gandhi on first visit to Amethi after Lok Sabha poll defeat: He attributed his loss to local leaders staying away from the people, and assured that he will not abandon the constituency.
- ‘Every number quoted in Budget is authentic,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: The finance minister said the difference in the growth rate was because a lower GDP base was taken for calculation in the Interim Budget presented in February.
- Father of eight-year-old girl in Kathua case moves High Court seeking enhanced punishment for convicts: He also challenged the acquittal of one accused, Vishal Jangotra, in the case.
- Pro-Khalistan group banned by Union Cabinet for alleged anti-national activities, say reports: Sikhs for Justice has been pushing for a referendum in 2020 on the creation of a separate Sikh homeland.
- Union Cabinet amends POCSO Act to include death penalty for sexual assault on minors: The amendments also provide for fines and imprisonment for those indulging in child pornography.
- Kim Darroch resigns as UK’s ambassador to US after row over leaked diplomatic cables: This came days after a series of leaked diplomatic cables revealed that Darroch had described the Donald Trump administration as ‘inept and clumsy’.