At least three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Assam’s Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup metropolitan districts on Wednesday, PTI reported. The State Disaster Management Authority said 2,07,100 people in 11 districts had been affected in the floods till Wednesday. The other districts facing the floods are Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

As many as 530 villages are under water and 13,267.74 hectares of crop area have been damaged. Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged in several districts. Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, the Dikhow, the Dhansiri, the Jia Bharali, the Puthimari and the Beki, are flowing above the danger mark.

The government has set up 13 relief camps in four districts but only 249 people have so far taken shelter, said the disaster management authority.

More rain is expected in Assam and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland in the coming days. The state had faced massive floods becuse of heavy rains last year too.