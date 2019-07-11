Top news: Homes and offices of lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover raided by CBI
The biggest stories of the day.
The Central Bureau of investigation on Thursday conducted raids at the homes and offices of senior advocates Anand Grover and Indira Jaising in connection with an alleged violation of rules in receiving foreign aid.
Passenger car sales fell for the eighth straight month in June and automobile production declined 10.53% in April-June quarter, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
At least three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup metropolitan districts in Assam on Wednesday. Around 2.07 lakh people 11 districts had been affected in the floods till Wednesday.
Live updates
CBI searches homes, offices of lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in FCRA violation case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday started searching the homes and offices of senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in Delhi and Mumbai in a case related to alleged violation of rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Karnataka crisis: ‘Why is BJP in a hurry to capture all states?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka, and claimed that the ruling alliance’s rebel legislators were locked up in Mumbai, PTI reported.
Muzaffarnagar riots: Bail granted to three people accused of murder that triggered communal violence
A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday granted bail to three people accused of killing a youth, whose death triggered riots in 2013. District Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori gave bail to Prahlad, Bishan Singh and Tendu. He said the accused would be released from jail after they furnish two sureties of Rs 1.5 lakh each.
Automobile production declined 10.53% in April-June quarter, say manufacturers
The automobile industry continued to experience a downturn during the first quarter of 2019-’20, producing 7,215,513 vehicles compared to 8,064,744 in April-June 2018, a decline of 10.53%, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Wednesday.
Assam floods: At least three killed and more than two lakh people affected, says government
At least three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Assam’s Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup metropolitan districts on Wednesday. The State Disaster Management Authority said 2,07,100 people in 11 districts had been affected in the floods till Wednesday. The other districts facing the floods are Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.
Health ministry sets up committee to consider central law against attacks on doctors
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a 10-member committee to assess the aspects of enacting a central law against attacks on doctors and medical establishments. The committee held its first meeting on Wednesday.
UP mining scam: Former minister Gayatri Prajapati and four IAS officers named accused by CBI
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered two fresh cases in connection with the Uttar Pradesh mining scam after raids across the state. The case pertains to the renewal of sand mining lease licences allegedly in violation of the e-tendering process introduced by the state government in 2012.
Ayodhya land dispute: Supreme Court to take up plea for early hearing in the case on Thursday
The Supreme Court will on Thursday will take up a plea for early hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to decide on the mediation in the matter.
Maharashtra: Court grants bail to Congress MLA Nitesh Rane in civic engineer assault case
A court in Maharashtra on Wednesday granted bail to Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and 18 of his supporters on a surety of Rs 20,000 each. They were arrested last week and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday for pouring mud on a civic engineer and tying him to a bridge near Kankavli in Sindhudurg district.