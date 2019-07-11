Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and 10 Congress MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday are in New Delhi to meet BJP President Amit Shah, PTI reported. “I will be meeting BJP National President Amit Shah and Working President JP Nadda along with all the 10 MLAs who have merged with our party,” Sawant told the news agency.

However, Sawant refused to speculate if any minister from his government will be dropped to make way for the new legislators. “I will not be able to say anything till I meet the leaders,” he added. The BJP-led government has the support of three Goa Forward Party MLAs and three Independents.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported that Sawant is likely to drop four ministers to accommodate the new legislators. A swearing-in ceremony has been tentatively scheduled for 4 pm on Thursday, the newspaper quoted unidentified officials as saying. The chief minister is expected to drop all three Goa Forward Party MLAs and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte. Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate, Velim legislator Filipe Neri Rodrigues and Michael Lobo may be accommodated in the new Cabinet.

“Ten Congress MLAs, along with their Opposition Leader, have merged with BJP,” Sawant had said on Wednesday. “Strength of BJP has now risen to 27. They had come for development of the state and their constituency. They have not put forward any condition, they have joined BJP unconditionally.”

The lawmakers who defected from the Congress are Babu Kavalekar, Babush Monserratte, his wife Jennifer Monserrate, Tony Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Clafasio, Wilfred De Sa, Nilkant Halankar and Isidore Fernandes. The Congress was the single largest party in Goa after the 2017 elections to the 40-member Assembly, but the BJP tied up alliances to form the state government.