11.51 am: Back in Bengaluru, Congress leader DK Shivakumar reiterates his confidence that the MLAs will be back with the party, ANI reports.

11.18 am: Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao arrive at the Vidhana Soudha to attend the Cabinet meeting, News9 reports.

11.16 am: The Supreme Court allows the rebel MLAs to appear before the Assembly Speaker at 6 pm to tender their resignations. The Speaker has to decide on the resignations on Thursday itself, Bar and Bench reports.

The top court also orders the Karnataka police to provide adequate security to the rebel MLAs.

The bench will hear the plea on Friday.

11 am: BJP MLA Renukacharya says Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar should resign as he is functioning like a Congress worker, News9 reports. He says Kumar is hesitating to take a decision on the rebel MLAs’ resignations despite having all information.

10.59 am: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar says that he will take legal remedy against the Mumbai hotel that cancelled his room reservation on Wednesday, ANI reports. Shivakumar had gone to meet the rebel MLAs but was escorted away from the hotel by the Mumbai Police, and later detained.

10.45 am: Here are the updates from Wednesday:

  • Congress leader DK Shivakumar was detained by the Mumbai Police while he was waiting to meet the rebel MLAs at the hotel in Powai locality in which they are staying. Shivakumar had stationed himself outside the hotel after being stopped from entering earlier in the day. By Wednesday night, he was forced to return to Bengaluru.
  • Two more legislators resigned, taking the number of MLAs who have stepped down to 16. The resignations of two more Congress MLAs – Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj and State Pollution Control Board Chairman K Sudhakar – was followed by a high drama in the third floor of Vidhana Soudha or the State Secretariat.
  • Some rebel MLAs filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations.
  • Bharatiya Janata Party legislators led by the party’s Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala and Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. The delegation asked for action soon on the resignations of the MLAs.
  • Both Congress and BJP leaders and workers held protests in Bengaluru. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Siddaramaiah, along with Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda and KC Venugopal protested near Raj Bhavan. Yeddyurappa protested outside the Vidhana Soudha along with BJP workers.