The big news: Karnataka Speaker to verify resignations of rebel MLAs, and 9 other top stories
- Karnataka Speaker says he needs time to verify if resignations of rebel MLAs are genuine and voluntary: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said he was pained by the insinuation that he is delaying the process of their resignations to prolong the life of the ruling dispensation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he will not resign, and Congress leader P Chidambaram said the political crisis will impact the economy.
- Supreme Court asks Ayodhya mediation panel to submit progress report by next week: The court will hear the case on a daily basis from July 25 if the mediation process fails.
- CBI searches homes, offices of lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in FCRA violation case: More than 150 concerned citizens and the International Commission of Jurists condemned the raids.
- Ten former Congress MLAs formally join BJP in presence of JP Nadda in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant, BJP President Amit Shah and Working President JP Nadda are believed to have discussed about a possible reshuffle in the state Cabinet. Meanwhile, former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar appeared to oppose their induction.
- Fourteen killed and 79 injured in Pakistan after passenger train collides with freight train: Rahim Yar Khan district’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Jamil Ahmed Jamil said heavy machinery was used to remove passengers stuck in the train.
- MLA accused of threatening daughter for marrying Dalit man says ‘she has right to make her choices’: Rajesh Kumar Mishra said he posed no threat to his daughter’s life as alleged by her in a viral video on social media.
- Four Adivasis injured in alleged pellet gun firing by forest officials in Madhya Pradesh: Police in Burhanpur district claimed that three forest officials were also injured in the incident on Tuesday.
- BJP minister Giriraj Singh says those with more than 2 children should be stripped of voting rights: On World Population Day, Singh shared a graphic that showed India’s population had increased by 366% between 1947 and 2019.
- Talks on Kartarpur corridor will be taken up on July 14, says Ministry of External Affairs: The corridor will allow Indian Sikh devotees to travel without visas to the pilgrimage site.
- MDMK leader Vaiko among six candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha: If more than six candidates had contested the polls, the election would have taken place on July 18.