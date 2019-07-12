Top news: SC to continue hearing rebel Karnataka MLAs’ plea on their resignations
The Supreme Court will on Friday continue to hear the petition filed by rebel MLAs from Karnataka against the Assembly Speaker’s delay in accepting their resignations. Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of the Karnataka Assembly will begin even as the state government remains on the verge of collapse.
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha discussed till 11.58 pm the demand for grants to the Ministry of Railways. Almost 100 members participated in the debate, which started in the afternoon. The Opposition accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to sell off Indian Railways’ assets instead of focusing on services.
Indian Army breaks protocol to hand over body of seven-year-old boy to Pakistan
The Indian Army on Thursday handed over the body of a seven-year-old boy to Pakistan after it was recovered from the Burzil Nala close to the Line of Control near Achoora village in North Kashmir. The Army called it a “humanitarian gesture”.
Lok Sabha discusses railways privatisation till 11.58 pm, minister claims ‘it is a record’
The Lok Sabha on Thursday discussed till 11.58 pm the demand for grants to the Ministry of Railways. Almost 100 members participated in the debate, which started in the afternoon. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to reply to the debate on Friday afternoon, after which the demand for grants will be put to vote. During the debate, the Opposition accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to sell off Indian Railways’ assets instead of focusing on services.
Mob lynching: UP law panel drafts stringent law, proposes seven years to life in jail for attackers
The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has drafted a stringent law to deal with increasing incidents of mob lynching. The panel has recommended jail terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment for assailants and up to three years in prison for police officers and district magistrates who neglect their duty.
Pehlu Khan lynching: Rajasthan Police get court approval to re-open case against sons, truck driver
A Rajasthan court on Thursday accepted the police application that sought permission to reopen an investigation into a case against a truck operator and the sons of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched in Alwar district in 2017 by a mob of cow vigilantes.