The big news: Five more rebel Congress MLAs in Karnataka move Supreme Court, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Three former Congress legislators were inducted into Goa Cabinet, and Simona Halep won her first Wimbledon title by defeating Serena Williams.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five more Karnataka Congress MLAs move SC accusing speaker of not accepting their resignations: BS Yeddyurappa said BJP was ready for Assembly floor test while rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj said he would rethink his decision to quit the Assembly.
- In Goa, four ministers, including three former Congress MLAs, inducted into state Cabinet: Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Jeniffer Monserrate and Michael Lobo were sworn-in as ministers at an event at Raj Bhavan at 3 pm.
- Wimbledon: Halep lifts title with crushing win as Serena’s wait for 24th Major continues: The Romanian lifted her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in a match that lasted just 56 minutes.
- Rising hate crimes and intolerance can ‘seriously damage’ economy, warns industrialist Adi Godrej: He said unemployment was at a four-decade high of 6.1%, and called for it to be tackled at the earliest by the government.
- Kangana Ranaut sends legal notice to press bodies, tells them to rectify their alleged mistakes: The actor’s lawyers claimed that the Press Club of India and the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild did not have the legal standing to ban her.
- House of Representatives votes to restrain President Donald Trump from going to war with Iran: The House approved an amendment to a defence bill that would require Trump to seek Congressional approval if he were to attack Iran.
- Army chief Bipin Rawat says any misadventure by Pakistan will be ‘repelled with punitive response’: Rawat was addressing a seminar to mark the 20th year of the Kargil conflict.
- BJP wins 82% seats uncontested in Tripura panchayat polls, CPI(M) blames ruling party’s ‘armed gangs’: The Left party condemned the BJP’s ‘authoritarian and anti-democratic tactics’ in Tripura.
- Lakshman Jhula, the iconic suspension bridge in Rishikesh, closed after experts flag damage risk: Built in 1923, the 136-metre bridge on the Ganga is used by pedestrians and two-wheelers.
- Meghalaya becomes first state to have a water policy, to focus on rainwater harvesting: The new policy, which was approved by the state Cabinet, outlines quality check procedures and measures to control the use of groundwater.