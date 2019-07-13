A look at the headlines right now:

Five more Karnataka Congress MLAs move SC accusing speaker of not accepting their resignations: BS Yeddyurappa said BJP was ready for Assembly floor test while rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj said he would rethink his decision to quit the Assembly. In Goa, four ministers, including three former Congress MLAs, inducted into state Cabinet: Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Jeniffer Monserrate and Michael Lobo were sworn-in as ministers at an event at Raj Bhavan at 3 pm. Wimbledon: Halep lifts title with crushing win as Serena’s wait for 24th Major continues: The Romanian lifted her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in a match that lasted just 56 minutes. Rising hate crimes and intolerance can ‘seriously damage’ economy, warns industrialist Adi Godrej: He said unemployment was at a four-decade high of 6.1%, and called for it to be tackled at the earliest by the government. Kangana Ranaut sends legal notice to press bodies, tells them to rectify their alleged mistakes: The actor’s lawyers claimed that the Press Club of India and the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild did not have the legal standing to ban her. House of Representatives votes to restrain President Donald Trump from going to war with Iran: The House approved an amendment to a defence bill that would require Trump to seek Congressional approval if he were to attack Iran. Army chief Bipin Rawat says any misadventure by Pakistan will be ‘repelled with punitive response’: Rawat was addressing a seminar to mark the 20th year of the Kargil conflict. BJP wins 82% seats uncontested in Tripura panchayat polls, CPI(M) blames ruling party’s ‘armed gangs’: The Left party condemned the BJP’s ‘authoritarian and anti-democratic tactics’ in Tripura. Lakshman Jhula, the iconic suspension bridge in Rishikesh, closed after experts flag damage risk: Built in 1923, the 136-metre bridge on the Ganga is used by pedestrians and two-wheelers. Meghalaya becomes first state to have a water policy, to focus on rainwater harvesting: The new policy, which was approved by the state Cabinet, outlines quality check procedures and measures to control the use of groundwater.