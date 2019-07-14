Indian boxing star Vijender Singh clinched a Technical Knockout over the more experienced Mike Snider on his debut in the US professional circuit in Newark on Saturday night.

In what was to be a super middleweight eight-round bout, the 33-year-old from Haryana prevailed in four rounds for his 11th consecutive victory in the circuit.

The triumph came in the second minute of the fourth round when Vijender cornered Snider with a flurry of straight punches, prompting the referee to stop the bout in the Indian’s favour. This was Vijender’s eighth knockout win in all.

The 38-year-old Snider was flailing his arms without any significant force in his punches for most of the bout. Vijender, on the other hand, was sharp as ever despite fighting his first bout in more than a year.

Snider came into the fight with an overall record of 13-5-3.

Vijender would be aiming to compete in two more fights this year after signing up with Hall of Famer Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions.