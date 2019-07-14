The big news: India, Pakistan delegations discuss Kartarpur corridor, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Cabinet minister, and at least even people died due to flooding in Assam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian, Pakistani delegations discuss draft agreement, operational matters on Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Islamabad is participating in the talks with a positive mindset.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Cabinet minister: The Congress leader was stripped of key portfolios in a Cabinet shuffle on June 6. He handed over his resignation letter to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on June 10.
- Toll rises to seven in Assam floods, 14 lakh people stranded across 25 districts: The Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Desang, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Puthimari, Beki, Katakhal and Kushiyara rivers are all in spate. In Nepal, heavy rain and floods killed 43 people and injured 20.
- Mob beats police constable to death in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan: Head constable Abdul Gani had gone to Hamela ki Ber village to examine a land dispute.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath orders inquiry into pellet gun firing on Adivasis in Burhanpur: Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiradiya Scindia had raised the matter in tweets.
- US President Donald Trump walked out of Iran nuclear deal to spite Barack Obama, say leaked cables: Britain’s former envoy to the US Kim Darroch wrote to then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in 2018 that there were differences among the president’s advisors.
- NIA searches four places in Chennai, Nagapattinam, claims terror module busted: The agency is now interrogating three men.
- Family members of Dalit woman allege Rajasthan policemen gangraped her in custody: Police officials said the woman’s brother-in-law was arrested on July 6 in a theft case and died in custody the same night.
- Allahabad Bank reports alleged fraud worth Rs 1,774 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel to RBI: On July 6, the Punjab National Bank said it had reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore by the company.
- Balasaheb Thorat appointed new Maharashtra Congress chief: A senior Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi remains the party chief as the Congress Working Committee is yet to accept his resignation.