A look at the headlines right now:

Indian, Pakistani delegations discuss draft agreement, operational matters on Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Islamabad is participating in the talks with a positive mindset. Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Cabinet minister: The Congress leader was stripped of key portfolios in a Cabinet shuffle on June 6. He handed over his resignation letter to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on June 10. Toll rises to seven in Assam floods, 14 lakh people stranded across 25 districts: The Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Desang, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Puthimari, Beki, Katakhal and Kushiyara rivers are all in spate. In Nepal, heavy rain and floods killed 43 people and injured 20. Mob beats police constable to death in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan: Head constable Abdul Gani had gone to Hamela ki Ber village to examine a land dispute. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath orders inquiry into pellet gun firing on Adivasis in Burhanpur: Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiradiya Scindia had raised the matter in tweets. US President Donald Trump walked out of Iran nuclear deal to spite Barack Obama, say leaked cables: Britain’s former envoy to the US Kim Darroch wrote to then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in 2018 that there were differences among the president’s advisors. NIA searches four places in Chennai, Nagapattinam, claims terror module busted: The agency is now interrogating three men. Family members of Dalit woman allege Rajasthan policemen gangraped her in custody: Police officials said the woman’s brother-in-law was arrested on July 6 in a theft case and died in custody the same night. Allahabad Bank reports alleged fraud worth Rs 1,774 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel to RBI: On July 6, the Punjab National Bank said it had reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore by the company. Balasaheb Thorat appointed new Maharashtra Congress chief: A senior Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi remains the party chief as the Congress Working Committee is yet to accept his resignation.