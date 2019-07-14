Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy on Saturday claimed that nearly 107 MLAs in West Bengal will switch to the saffron party soon, reported PTI. Roy said several leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress were fed up with the way the Mamata Banerjee-led party functions.

“Nearly 107 MLAs are in touch with us,” Roy told reporters. “Majority of them are from the TMC. Few are from the Congress and the CPI(M). They are willing to join the saffron camp very soon.”

Roy’s remark came at a time when the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka is on the verge of collapse. Sixteen legislators – 13 are from the Congress and three are from the Janata Dal (Secular) – have resigned. The ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition is facing the threat of losing majority in the Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House, whereas the BJP has 105 members. In Goa, on the other hand, 10 Congress MLAs quit and joined the saffron party.

Since the Lok Sabha poll results, six TMC legislators and one each from the Congress and the Left have joined the BJP. The saffron party has been making inroads into West Bengal since the General Elections. The Trinamool Congress won just 22 out of the 42 seats in the state during the Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP won 18. The state will have Assembly elections in 2021.

Roy said the appointment of political strategist Prashant Kishor to help the TMC in the Assembly elections was a last minute effort to save the sinking ship. “The appointment of Prashant Kishor is an ample evidence that the TMC has lost confidence in the so called charisma of Mamata Banerjee,” said Roy. “That is why it needs a political strategist to save its sinking ship,” Kishor held meetings with Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee over the TMC’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls and on ways to revive it.