A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Ternate town in eastern Indonesia on Sunday, said the US Geological Survey. However, no tsunami warning has been issued.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. “The earthquake was quite strong, sending residents to flee outside, they are panicking and many are now waiting on the roadside,” local disaster mitigation official Mansur told AFP.

The earthquake struck about 165 kilometres south-southwest of Ternate town in North Maluku province.

Last week, the province was hit by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake. In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake followed by a tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island had killed more than 2,200 people.

