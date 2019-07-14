The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday elevated party’s joint general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh as its general secretary (organisation). The move, announced by party president Amit Shah, came a day after Ramlal was moved back to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Santosh was the party’s general secretary (organisation) for eight years in Karnataka. In 2014, he was a national office-bearer in charge of southern states.

Ramlal was the BJP general secretary (organisation) for over 13 years. He held the post, considered the second most powerful position in the BJP after its president, since 2006. Ramlal’s tenure was marked by smooth coordination between the RSS and the BJP.