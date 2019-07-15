The police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly verbally abusing and assaulting three resident doctors at Nair Hospital in central Mumbai, ANI reported. The relatives of a patient, who died in the hospital on Sunday, allegedly attacked the hospital staff and vandalised property.

Two women, named in the first information report registered in the case, have not yet been arrested. The Agripada police said that the 50-year-old patient had pneumonia, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. The patient, who was in critical condition and was intubated for ventilation, died around 6.30 pm, The Hindu reported.

Three resident doctors, Dipali Patil, Gaurav Gunjan and Moiz Vora, informed the patient’s relatives about his death. Following this, a mob barged into the ward and allegedly verbally abused the doctors and manhandled them.

“As the resident doctors declared the patient dead, 13 to 15 of his relatives stormed into the ward number 23 where he was admitted, and started abusing the doctors,” NDTV quoted an unidentified official as saying. “They attacked the doctors and the security guard as well.” Soon after, the injured doctors and staff approached the Agripada police.

The attackers were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, the police said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors condemned the attack. “We urge the deaf government to hear our plea and make a strict Central Protection Act for doctors,” the organisation said. “We demand that the state government makes necessary changes in the existing Doctors Protection Act and make solid norms against mob lynching. At the college administration level, security audits, pass system and emergency alarm system should be made effective promptly and urgently.”