Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday, a day after announcing he had submitted a similar letter to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on June 10.

“Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence,” Sidhu tweeted. On Sunday, he had shared a copy of a resignation letter he had sent to Gandhi, with the text: “Respected Sir, I hereby resign as minister from the Punjab Cabinet.”

The relationship between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh has worsened since the General Elections in April and May. Sidhu had backed his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s allegation that Singh was responsible for her not getting a Congress ticket from Chandigarh for the Lok Sabha elections. Singh has dismissed the accusation.

After the election results on May 23, the chief minister insinuated that Sidhu’s “damaging remarks” might have led to the party’s defeat in Bathinda. Singh also said that the minister’s performance should be reviewed. In response, Sidhu alleged a nexus between senior Congress leaders and the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal. However, he did not name the chief minister.

On June 6, Sidhu was stripped of the local bodies, and tourism and culture portfolios following a Cabinet meeting he skipped. He then said he cannot be “taken for granted”. He was given charge of the department of power and energy sources in the shuffle, but he has not taken charge of it yet. Amarinder Singh was chairing meetings instead, according to Hindustan Times.

On June 8, Amarinder Singh formed eight consultative groups to monitor the state government’s flagship programmes. Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named in any group.

On Monday, Amarinder Singh said he would go through the resignation letter and see what was to be done. “I have no issues with him, I had in fact given him a very important portfolio after the reshuffle,” he said, according to ANI. “It was his decision to quit the Cabinet. I have been told that he has sent the letter to my office, will go through it and then see what is to be done.”

He added: “I have never opposed Mrs Sidhu, in fact I was the one who recommended to Rahul ji that she contest from Bathinda. It was Sidhu who said that his wife will not contest from Bathinda but from Chandigarh. So it was not for him to decide this, the party decides these things.”

