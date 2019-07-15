The Ahmedabad Police on Monday booked six people, including the managing director of a company operating Balvatika Amusement Park in Kankaria, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, reported PTI. The first information report was filed a day after a ride crashed in the park, killing two people and injuring 27.

“An inquiry is going on and we will soon arrest those named in the FIR,” said Inspector at Maninagar Police Station SM Patel. Those named in the first information report are Super Star Amusement Private Limited’s Managing Director Ghanshyam Patel, his son Bhavesh Patel, manager Rajesh Chowksi, ride operators Yash Patel and Kishan Mohanti, and helper Manish Vaghela.

The accident took place on Sunday evening. Unidentified officials said the base of the joyride, which was in the form of a pendulum and could seat 31 people, snapped and crashed to the ground.

Meanwhile, Forensic Science Laboratory officials visited the amusement park on Monday to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. MF Dastoor, the chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services, said prima facie it appeared that the load-bearing cable attached to the main frame had snapped.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered strict action against those responsible for the accident. “I have also asked the authorities to conduct safety checks and only then allow such rides to operate in the state,” he said.