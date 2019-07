The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed Swatantra Dev Singh its president for Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra Public Works Minister Chandrakant Patil its chief in Maharashtra, Hindustan Times reported. The saffron party also named Mangal Prabhat Lodha the leader of its unit in Mumbai.

Singh is Uttar Pradesh’s transport minister. His appointment came a day after Chief Minister Adityanath met BJP President Amit Shah and Working President JP Nadda in Delhi. He replaced Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet in May. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, the former Maharashtra BJP chief, was also included in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar’s son Neeraj Shekhar joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of its general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Anil Jain, PTI reported. The former Samajwadi Party member and Rajya Sabha MP had resigned from the party as well as the Upper House on Monday. His resignation was accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu.