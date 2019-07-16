The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala parole for one week, ANI reported. Chautala had sought parole for four weeks to attend his grandson Arjun’s engagement ceremony on July 18.

The court granted parole on a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

Chautala had returned to Tihar jail in June after a 21-day furlough. Chautala and his elder son Ajay Chautala were convicted in 2013 in the teachers’ recruitment scam and are currently serving 10 years in prison. They were found guilty of illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000.

Prison authorities had found a mobile phone from Chautala’s cell last month. Additional Inspector General Rajkumar said a mobile phone, a charger, tobacco pouch, and a wire was found from Chautala’s cell during a surprise check by the Delhi Police. However, during interrogation, Chautala’s fellow inmate Ramesh claimed that the items belonged to him.