A 23-year-old forest watcher died on Monday after he was attacked by a tiger in Kalagarh area of Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, The Times of India reported. The man was identified as Sohan Singh, a daily wage labourer who also worked as a forest watcher. He was a resident of Sendhikhal region in Pauri district of the state.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Field Director Rahul said that Singh was on a patrolling duty when he disappeared suddenly. “After a rigorous search, our team found his half-eaten body,” he said. Singh’s family will be given a compensation of Rs 3 lakh, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Corbett Tiger Reserve will be put under an electronic eye surveillance system from Wednesday for efficient wildlife management and habitat monitoring at the reserve, PTI reported. Eight GPS-enabled digital infrared thermal surveillance cameras installed from Ramnagar to Kalagarh will keep an eye on all suspicious activities over the 400 square kilometre area, an unidentified official told the news agency.

Meanwhile, a leopard attacked two brothers near a panchayat office in Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Monday. Dinesh Chandra, 47, a resident of Rampurbela, was critically injured and admitted to a hospital.

In April, a leopard had attacked and injured a 23-year-old man in Okhalkanda area of Nainital district’s South Goula forest range. In November last year, a tigress killed a 20-year-old man in Corbett Tiger Reserve’s Dhikala zone.