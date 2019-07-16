The big news: 10 dead after building collapses in Dongri area of Mumbai, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC will pass an order on rebel Karnataka MLAs’ resignations tomorrow, and over 40 people were killed in floods in Bihar and the North East.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 10 dead, several feared trapped after building collapses in Dongri in Mumbai: The National Disaster Response Force said five people have been rescued from the site so far.
- Supreme Court to pass order on rebel Karnataka MLAs’ resignations on Wednesday: Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told the court that he would decided on the disqualification and resignations of disgruntled legislators by Wednesday.
- Over 40 killed in floods in Bihar and North East, relief operations under way: At least 24 of the deaths took place in Bihar, 15 in Assam and five in Mizoram.
- Narendra Modi asks BJP leadership for names of ministers who skip Parliament duty: Modi said the ongoing Monsoon Session could be extended if it was necessary to pass the government’s legislative measures.
- India hopes for relief as ICJ set to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday: Pakistan last week said they cannot ‘prejudge’ the decision of the ICJ but maintained that they had fully contested the case.
- Gujarat court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance in defamation case for Modi surname jibe: The court posted the matter for hearing next on October 10.
- North Korea warns US-South Korea military drills could affect nuclear talks: A foreign ministry spokesperson said the joint drills were ‘clearly a breach’ of a joint statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong un last year.
- Indian Air Force is prepared for a Kargil-like conflict or an all-out war, says chief BS Dhanoa: During the Kargil conflict, precision bombing capabilities which existed only on Mirage-2000 are now available on Su-30, Jaguar, MiG-29 and MiG-27, he said.
- Ranchi court grants bail to student for alleged communal post, asks her to distribute Quran: Richa Bharti was arrested on July 12 for for allegedly sharing objectionable post against a community.
- Anysuya Uikey, BB Harishchandran appointed governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh: Uikey will succeed Anandiben Patel and Harishchandran will take over from ESL Narasimhan.