The toll in the building collapse incident in Dongri area of Mumbai rose to 13 on Wednesday even as efforts to rescue people from under the debris were still on, PTI reported. At least 40 people were feared to have been trapped when a four-storey building collapsed around 11.40 am on Tuesday.

Sachidanand Gawde, public relations officer of the National Disaster Response Force, said six men, four women and three children were killed, while nine people were injured. Gawde said the search and rescue operations continued through the night. “It [search and rescue operations] will go on till the last piece of rubble is not removed from the spot.”

An unidentified official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said three bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning. “The toll is likely to go up,” the official said.

Mumbai fire brigade chief PS Rahangdale said two children aged between six and eight and another aged about four were rescued from the debris. “Both kids were sent to Sir JJ hospital in 108 Ambulance, but they were declared dead,” Rahangdale said, adding one fireman was also injured during rescue operations.

The Mumbai Police have registered an accidental death report in the incident and will launch an inquiry soon.

The Kesarbai building on Tandel street in Dongri was owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. The authority, however, said the building was unauthorised and denied it was under its supervision. In a letter dated August 7, 2017, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had also said that the building was classified as ‘C1’, and should be evacuated for demolition at the earliest. It said in an event of any accidents, they will not be responsible.

Mumbai: Death toll rises to 13 in the Kesarbhai building collapse incident in Dongri, which occurred yesterday. Search and rescue operation is still underway. pic.twitter.com/5AAq15qX4z — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019