Supreme Court to pass order on rebel MLAs’ resignations on Wednesday: Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told the court that he would decide on the disqualification and resignations of disgruntled legislators by Wednesday.

Mumbai building collapse toll rises to 13 as search operations continue: The National Disaster Response Force said three children were among those who died.

Centre releases Rs 251 crore aid as Assam floods toll touches 17: The state disaster management authority said over 45 lakh people have been affected across 4.620 villages, and more than 1 lakh people were displaced.

India hopes for relief as ICJ set to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday: Pakistan last week said they cannot ‘prejudge’ the decision of the ICJ but maintained that they had fully contested the case. Indian Air Force is prepared for a Kargil-like conflict or an all-out war, says chief BS Dhanoa: During the Kargil conflict, precision bombing capabilities which existed only on Mirage-2000 are now available on Su-30, Jaguar, MiG-29 and MiG-27, he said. Narendra Modi asks BJP leadership for names of ministers who skip Parliament duty: Modi said the ongoing Monsoon Session could be extended if it was necessary to pass the government’s legislative measures. IMF chief Christine Lagarde resigns, to leave the global organisation on September 12: Lagarde said she made the decision due to her nomination as the head of the European Central Bank.

Gujarat court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance in defamation case for Modi surname jibe: The court posted the matter for hearing next on October 10. Ranchi court grants bail to student for alleged communal post, asks her to distribute Quran: Richa Bharti was arrested on July 12 for for allegedly sharing objectionable post against a community. North Korea warns US-South Korea military drills could affect nuclear talks: A foreign ministry spokesperson said the joint drills were ‘clearly a breach’ of a joint statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong un last year.