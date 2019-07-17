The big news: SC to decide on Karnataka MLAs’ resignations today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The toll in the building collapse in Dongri area of Mumbai rose to 13, and the Centre released Rs 251 crore to help Assam tackle floods.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to pass order on rebel MLAs’ resignations on Wednesday: Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told the court that he would decide on the disqualification and resignations of disgruntled legislators by Wednesday.
- Mumbai building collapse toll rises to 13 as search operations continue: The National Disaster Response Force said three children were among those who died.
- Centre releases Rs 251 crore aid as Assam floods toll touches 17: The state disaster management authority said over 45 lakh people have been affected across 4.620 villages, and more than 1 lakh people were displaced.
- India hopes for relief as ICJ set to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday: Pakistan last week said they cannot ‘prejudge’ the decision of the ICJ but maintained that they had fully contested the case.
- Indian Air Force is prepared for a Kargil-like conflict or an all-out war, says chief BS Dhanoa: During the Kargil conflict, precision bombing capabilities which existed only on Mirage-2000 are now available on Su-30, Jaguar, MiG-29 and MiG-27, he said.
- Narendra Modi asks BJP leadership for names of ministers who skip Parliament duty: Modi said the ongoing Monsoon Session could be extended if it was necessary to pass the government’s legislative measures.
- IMF chief Christine Lagarde resigns, to leave the global organisation on September 12: Lagarde said she made the decision due to her nomination as the head of the European Central Bank.
- Gujarat court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance in defamation case for Modi surname jibe: The court posted the matter for hearing next on October 10.
- Ranchi court grants bail to student for alleged communal post, asks her to distribute Quran: Richa Bharti was arrested on July 12 for for allegedly sharing objectionable post against a community.
- North Korea warns US-South Korea military drills could affect nuclear talks: A foreign ministry spokesperson said the joint drills were ‘clearly a breach’ of a joint statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong un last year.