Top news: 13 killed in building collapse in Mumbai, rescue operation is under way
The biggest stories of the day.
At least 13 people died after a four-storey building collapsed in Dongri locality of Mumbai on Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force and fire safety personnel are continuing rescue operations at the site.
The Centre released Rs 251 crore as aid for Assam where floods have affected 30 of 33 districts. At least 17 people have died in the deluge.
The Supreme Court passed an interim order on petitions filed by 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs. The court asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to decide on the resignations of legislators within an appropriate time frame.
Live updates
Odisha: Four arrested for allegedly raping college student in Sundargarh district
The Odisha Police arrested four people, including three students, in Sundargarh district for allegedly raping a woman who was returning home after college. The police are searching for the fifth accused in the case.
Karnataka crisis: SC says 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in Assembly proceedings
The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed an interim order on petitions filed by 15 rebel MLAs from Karnataka. The court asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to decide on the resignations of the legislators within an appropriate time frame, and added that the MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in Assembly proceedings till a decision is taken.
Uttar Pradesh: Mob vandalises madrasa in Behta village after rumours of beef found in the area
A mob vandalised a madrasa at Behta village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday following allegations that beef was found in the area. Sub-Inspector Uma Shankar Yadav of Bindki police station said around 50 people had demolished the boundary wall of the madrasa and set the building on fire.
NRC row: Centre, Assam government move Supreme Court seeking an extension of July 31 deadline
The Centre and the Assam government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline for publication of the National Register of Citizens from July 31 to a “future date”. The Centre and the state filed identical but separate applications, requesting the top court for more time to conduct a “sample re-verification process” of the names included in the draft National Register of Citizens published on July 30, 2018.
Mob lynching: Rajasthan will enact laws against hate crimes, says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that his government will enact laws to curb incidents of mob lynching and other hate crimes. He expressed concern over the rising incidents of mob lynching. “Incidents like mob lynching disturb all...someone is killed because of a misunderstanding, which is very disturbing,” he said.
Mumbai building collapse: Toll rises to 13 as search operations continue
The toll in the building collapse incident in Dongri area of Mumbai rose to 13 on Wednesday even as efforts to rescue people from under the debris were still on, PTI reported. At least 40 people were feared to have been trapped when a four-storey building collapsed around 11.40 am on Tuesday.
Assam floods: Centre releases Rs 251 crore aid as toll touches 17
The Centre released Rs 251.55 crore on Tuesday to help Assam, which continued to reel under floods, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. At least 17 people died due to the flooding in the state, and 30 of 33 districts were submerged.
DGCA suspends one Vistara pilot, one Air India pilot and two from SpiceJet: Reports
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday suspended a Vistara airlines pilot for issuing a Mayday distress call due to low-fuel near Lucknow airport on Monday. A senior Vistara official told the news agency that the pilot has been de-rostered.
Aircraft fumigation: Supreme Court asks Centre to submit expert panel’s report by October 31
The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has constituted an eight-member expert panel to investigate whether spraying insecticides or fumigation to ward off mosquitoes in the aircraft is harmful to passengers. The Supreme Court gave the panel time till October 31 to submit a final report and suggest interim measures in the matter.
Anysuya Uikey, BB Harishchandran appointed governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Bharatiya Janata Party leaders
Anysuya Uikey the governor of Chhattisgarh and Biswa Bhusan Harishchandran the governor of Andhra Pradesh.