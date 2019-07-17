Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to deliver verdict at 6.30 pm today
Jadhav is an Indian citizen who is on death row in Pakistan.
The International Court of Justice at The Hague in the Netherlands will on Wednesday pass its judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Jadhav is an Indian citizen who is on death row in Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that Jadhav had been spying for India’s Research & Analysis Wing when he was caught in 2016.
The court will pass its verdict at 3 pm local time (6.30 pm Indian Standard Time). The court had concluded its hearing on February 21.
Live updates
5.56 pm: ICJ says Pakistan absolutely must not execute Jadhav, even as it figures out how to give him a fair trial within the bounds of the convention.
5.54 pm: ICJ finds Pakistan has breached the Vienna convention by not following procedures, particularly of consular access and communication.
5.52 pm: ICJ declares that a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav .
5.30 pm: India has contended before the Hague court that this is a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, Article 36 of which says that consular officers have the right to visit a national of their country who is detained or taken into custody in on foreign shores “to converse and correspond with him and to arrange for his legal representation”.
5.29 pm: India maintains that Jadhav, a former naval officer, was working on his private business in Iran when he was kidnapped by Pakistan.
5.28 pm: Pakistan has repeatedly denied India access to Jadhav. The latest was on April 6 when Pakistan said India’s request for consular access to Jadhav was “not appropriate” at this point because a verdict on his case is pending at the International Court of Justice.
5.27 pm: On February 20, India had delivered its final arguments in the case before ICJ. Indian counsel Harish Salve had said that Jadhav has become a pawn in Pakistan tool to divert international scrutiny from itself. He then referred to the terror attack in Pulwama on February 14 that killed at least 40 CRPF personnel.
4.41 pm: “I am hopeful that Jadhav will be freed soon,” Vandana Tulsidas Pawar, another friend of Jadhav says. “Pakistan is a liar. We have high hopes from ICJ today. My only fear is what next Pakistan will do?”
4.33 pm: “We have high hopes that Jadhav will soon return to India,” his friend Arvind Singh tells ANI. “I am happy about the fact that our country has represented this case very well in the ICJ. “I am hopeful that the ICJ will give judgment in our favour. In the last three years, Pakistan has shown lots of doctored videos which were not accepted by the ICJ. Till now Pakistan has no solid evidence against Jadhav.”
4.22 pm: Jadhav’s friends, wearing “India with Kulbhushan” t-shirts, offer special prayers ahead of the verdict, ANI reports.
4.11 pm: India has alleged at the International Court of Justice that Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention by not granting it consular access to Jadhav. India also accused Pakistani military courts of “extracting” a confession from Jadhav, and wants his death sentence to be annulled.
4 pm: The International Court of Justice had concluded its hearing on February 21. There is a possibility that the ICJ may ask Pakistan to hold a fresh trial of Jadhav.