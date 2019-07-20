A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Assembly adjourned for the day, trust vote scheduled for Monday: State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to hold the floor test on Friday itself. Toll from rain, floods in Assam and Bihar nears 150, over 1 crore people affected: In Bihar, the toll climbed to 92, with 14 deaths reported on Friday. In Assam, at least 47 people have died so far, with 11 people dying on Friday.

Three men lynched in Bihar’s Saran district for allegedly attempting to steal cattle: The incident took place Pithaoura Nandlal village on Thursday night. While two of the men died on the spot, the third died during treatment, the police said. Priyanka Gandhi stopped from visiting Sonbhadra district in UP to meet families of shootout victims: While senior police officials claimed that Vadra was taken to a guest house, Congress said that she was taken into police custody. Allahabad High Court sends notice to PM Narendra Modi on plea challenging his election to Lok Sabha: The petition was filed by former Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had filed his nomination from Varanasi against Modi.

‘India cannot be world’s refugee capital’: Centre urges Supreme Court to extend NRC deadline: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the processes for including the names of genuine citizens in the list need to be tweaked. BJP MP Satyapal Singh once again dismisses Darwin’s theory of evolution, says ‘we are children of sages’: The former Union minister said the Indian culture and tradition did not value human rights, and instead focused on building human character.

Lawyers who secured the Section 377 verdict explains what it meant for them as a couple: In an interview with CNN, the two women said the victory was not just a professional benchmark but also a personal win. Lok Sabha approves changes to NHRC composition, Opposition demands more for human rights: The Centre said the amendments would make the national and state human rights panels more representative and powerful. Pakistani woman moves Punjab and Haryana HC against acquittal of accused in Samjhauta Express blasts: Rahila Wakil filed the appeal on Friday through her counsel Momin Malik.

