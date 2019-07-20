President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday transferred two governors and made fresh appointments in the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Nagaland.

Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has been transferred to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governor Lalji Tandon will take over her position, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Phagu Chauhan will replace Tandon as Bihar governor.

Senior advocate and former Janata Dal MP Jagdeep Dhankhar has been appointed the West Bengal governor. He will replace Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bais has been appointed the governor of Tripura. He will replace Kaptan Singh Solanki.

Former interlocutor on Naga talks RN Ravi has been appointed the Nagaland governor.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On Tuesday, President Kovind had appointed BJP leaders Anysuya Uikey and Biswa Bhusan Harishchandran the governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

On Monday, he had announced the appointment of former Union minister Kalraj Mishra as the governor of Himachal Pradesh and incumbent Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat was transferred and appointed governor of Gujarat.