Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s last rites will be performed on Sunday afternoon. She died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest.

The veteran Congress leader’s body was taken to her residence in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla. People can pay their homage to the leader at her residence from 6 pm on Saturday to 11.30 am on Sunday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Media Secretary Naresh Kumar said in a statement.

“Her last rites will be performed at 2.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium,” Delhi Congress said on Twitter.

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री,दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की अध्यक्ष श्रीमति शीला दीक्षित का आज निधन हो गया है उनका पार्थिव शरीर आज शाम 6 बजे अंतिम दर्शनों के लिए उनके निवास स्थान B-2 निजामुद्दीन ईस्ट,पर रखा जाएगा अंतिम संस्कार कल रविवार 21 जुलाई दोपहर 2.30 बजे निगमबोधघाट पर होगा — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) July 20, 2019

Delhi government has declared two days of state mourning, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told ANI.

The hospital, in a statement, said despite all resuscitative efforts, Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest. “A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures,” the statement read. “Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 pm on 20th of July 2019.”

Thousands of party workers and leaders reached her residence to pay their tributes and shouted slogans of “Sheila Dikshit amar rahe”. Several leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their tributes to Dikshit at her residence.

Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. pic.twitter.com/FxKxCCT48J — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019