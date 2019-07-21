One person died in Mumbai on Sunday after a fire broke out on the third floor of the Churchill Chamber building behind Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the city’s Colaba area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ward official Nitin Arte told The Indian Express. Fourteen people were rescued from the building. A few of them were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathing problems.

“According to the preliminary information I have received, the fire took place on the third floor of the building and the rescue operations are under way, using a ladder,” Arte said. “The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

The person killed was identified as 54-year-old Shyam Aiyar, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. They said the fire started after 12 pm, and the fire department received a call around 12.17 pm.“Following the level-2 fire, smoke engulfed the entire premises,” an official added.

Officials said that four engines and several water tankers were at the location to help douse the flames. Firefighters were seen climbing up steel ladders to spray water through a window on the third floor as thick smoke emanated from the building, NDTV reported.